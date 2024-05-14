Eight killed after bus carrying migrant workers crashes in Florida

Emergency crews respond to a bus crash in Marion county, Florida, on 14 May.

Eight people were killed and dozens injured after a bus carrying migrant workers to a local farm crashed in Florida early Tuesday.

The crash happened around 6.30 am in west Marion county, Florida, according to the Florida highway patrol, WCJB reported.

About 53 people described as “migrant workers” were onboard the bus at the time of the crash, according to Florida highway patrol. They were reportedly being taken to a local watermelon farm to work for a private company at the time of the accident, the Ocala StarBanner reported.

There was no company name listed on the side of the bus involved in the deadly accident, the StarBanner also reported.

The owner of the private company was reportedly on the bus at the time of the crash. They were taken to a local hospital following the accident.

At least eight people were critically injured from the accident. An additional 37 people were also transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, WCJB reported.

Authorities have since closed a portion of Florida’s State Road 40 West following the deadly crash.

Florida highway patrol is investigating the crash, according to the Marion county sheriff’s office.