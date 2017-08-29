Eight inspiring acts of heroism and kindness from Hurricane Harvey

Heartwarming tales of courage, bravery and generosity have emerged from devastation of Hurricane Harvey in Houston.

Communities and strangers have rallied to help one another after a year’s rain fell in just a week on the Texan metropolis, leaving an estimated 30,000 people temporarily homeless.

Inspiring stories from Hurricane Harvey

Dramatic live TV rescue

Incredible, watch as @BrandiKHOU flags down a rescue boat on-air, saving this truck driver's life https://t.co/EVvNbdt13kpic.twitter.com/3mYi9McniB — Hayley Jones (@meetmissjoness) August 27, 2017

A live TV report from Houston took a dramatic twist when journalist Brandi Smith helped rescue a truck driver stuck in flood waters.

The KHOU 11 News reporter was covering Hurricane Harvey when she flagged down two sheriff’s deputies driving past with a rescue boat to save the man’s life.

“There’s a truck driver stuck here in about 10 feet of water,” she told them before they came to his rescue.

Communities coming together

A child is helped off the back of a rescue truck in Houston

“I’ve met more of my neighbours in the last 24 hours than I have in the last 20 years,” said Steve Hresko, a rescue efforts volunteer.

Dump trucks are now being helped to rescue children in flood-hit areas, while Good Samaritans have navigated streets by boat to assist stranded families.

Emergency water

One of America's largest breweries, Budweiser producers Anheuser-Busch, has swapped making beer for providing some much-needed water instead.

Anheuser-Busch is delivering three truckloads - over 155,000 cans - of emergency drinking water to help communities in the Gulf Coast area in response.

“Putting our production and logistics strengths to work by providing safe, clean drinking water is the best way we can help in these situations” said Bill Bradley, Anheuser-Busch’s Vice President for Community Affairs.

“The safety of our colleagues is paramount and we are proud of the work our Houston team has done over the weekend to keep our team safe in these difficult and exceptional circumstances.”

Emergency services

Thousands of people have been rescued in Houston thanks to the combined hard work of police forces, the coast guard, plus search and rescue teams.

A photo of SWAT team officer Daryl Hudeck carrying a mother and her 13-month-old baby to safety has been widely shared online.

Daryl Hudeck