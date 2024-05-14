Eight dead and 45 injured in collision involving a bus with farm workers in Florida

A devastating traffic collision in central Florida left eight dead and 45 injured after a bus transporting 53 agricultural workers crashed, authorities said.

The bus, which was taking workers to a watermelon farm, collided with a Ford Ranger and overturned around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on SR-40, between Ocala and Dunnellon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Marion County Fire Department reported that eight people died in the accident and eight more are in critical condition, while another 37 people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A Florida Highway Patrol officer warned at a news conference at the crash site that the death toll is likely to rise due to serious injuries suffered by several people who were on the bus, the Ocala Star Banner reported. The identities of the fatal victims and the injured have not yet been released.

Emergency workers respond to a deadly crash involving a bus carrying agricultural workers in West State Road 40 in Marion County, Florida on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

The agricultural workers were being taken to Cannon Farms, which said in a post on Facebook that it would be closed Tuesday out of respect for the deceased and injured and asked to pray for all those involved in the accident.

The road is closed to traffic in both directions while authorities investigate.

“West Highway 40 is still closed and will be for much of today,” the Marion County Police Department said.

Emergency responders work at the scene of a bus accident where eight died and 45 were injured near Ocala, Florida, on May 14, 2024.

The Florida Highway Patrol told drivers eastbound on SR-40 to take U.S. Highway 41 northbound to West C.R. 328, then take West C.R. 328 eastbound back to SR-40. Drivers traveling west on SR-40 should take West C.R. 328 west to US 41, then take U.S. 41 south back to SR-40.