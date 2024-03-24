Eight acres added to future Inwood park

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The Berkeley County Commission has purchased an additional 8.2 acres for the Inwood Park project, increasing the size of the future recreation site to more than 31 acres.

“Located across from Musselman High School, this future recreation site will be a tremendous asset for the South Berkeley County community,” Berkeley County Commission President Jim Whitacre said. “The purchase of this additional acreage reflects the county commission’s strong commitment to enhancing the quality of life for future generations."

Conceptual designs for the future recreation site have been produced since the county commission purchased the first of now three parcels for the yet to be developed park in August 2021.

The Inwood park project is due to receive $1,125,000 in federal Congressionally Directed Spending in the Fiscal Year 2024 Budget thanks to the support of U.S. Sens. Capito and Manchin.

“We can’t thank the senators and their staff enough for their support,” Berkeley County Commission Vice President Eddie Gochenour said. “This park is incredibly important for the Inwood community,” Gochenour said.

The future recreation site is near the original “Inwood Park,” which was established in the late 1800s along the Cumberland Valley Railroad (now Winchester & Western Railroad). Originally known as Strong’s Grove, the park was a popular spot for picnics, tent revivals, reunions, dances and home of the Inwood Fair.

The land purchase by the county commission is among a number of actions taken by the governing body within the last year to support parks and recreation initiatives in the community.

Other projects include:

Approval of a Memorandum of Understanding in support of plans by the Berkeley County Board of Education to make thousands of dollars of planned improvements at Baker Field at Charlotte Prather Park, which is home for the Martinsburg High School Softball program and Martinsburg Fastpitch Softball Inc. The park is county-owned.

The County Commission, City of Martinsburg and Board of Education partnered to fund the paving of the parking lot for Charlotte Prather Park and related stormwater improvements; improvement of vehicle access; and pavement of the walking trail to the adjoining P.O. Faulkner Park, where the tennis court complex parking lot also was newly paved. Parking lot striping also is to be completed as part of the improvements.

Development of 10-acre history-focused recreation site in the community of Spring Mills in collaboration with private sector contributions and the Berkeley County Board of Education

Collaboration with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources to establish passive Opequon Creek recreation site at historic Van Metre Ford Bridge.

