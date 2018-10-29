Eiffel Tower, Empire State Building Go Dark To Honor Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Victims

The Empire State Building and the Eiffel Tower turned out the lights on Sunday

The Empire State Building and the Eiffel Tower turned out the lights on Sunday night in honor of the 11 people killed in an anti-Semitic shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

The New York City landmark switched off most of the lights on its tower, leaving only an orange halo glowing to “shine a light on gun violence awareness,” according to a statement.

In sympathy for the victims of the attack in Pittsburgh, our tower lights will go dark tonight. Our mast will display an orange halo shining a light on gun violence awareness.



Paris turned off the lights on the Eiffel Tower at midnight local time Sunday to “honor the victims of the anti-Semitic attack,” Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Twitter.

“I express my support for the Jewish community and all of Pittsburgh’s inhabitants,” she added.

In a different kind of light tribute, a projection appeared on the Western Wall of the old city of Jerusalem to honor the victims:

On Saturday, an entire facade of Tel Aviv’s municipal building, including its city hall, was transformed into a giant American flag using window lights to show solidarity with the people of Pittsburgh:

