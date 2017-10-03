Eiffel Tower and Empire State Building go dark in honour of Las Vegas shooting

People gather at Trocadero plaza as the lights of the Eiffel tower are turned off in honour of the Las Vegas massacre - AP

The Eiffel Tower went dark on Monday night in tribute to the victims of the attacks in Las Vegas and Marseille.

At least 59 people were killed and hundreds wounded on Sunday when a gunman opened fire on a concert in Las Vegas in the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

Earlier on Sunday, a man knifed two young women to death outside the main train station in Marseille, France’s second-biggest city.

View photos The Eiffel Tower is pictured in Paris before switching off lights Credit: AFP More

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for both attacks via the jihadists’ propaganda outlet Amaq, which said they were carried out by its "soldiers". It did not provide any evidence for either claim and Las Vegas police said they had found no link between the gunman Stephen Paddock and the terrorist group.

"Tonight we will turn off the Eiffel Tower from midnight in homage to the victims of the attacks in Marseille and Las Vegas," Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo wrote, adding the hashtag "we are united".

The French capital has repeatedly switched off the night-time lights on its most famous landmark to show solidarity with victims of terror attacks from London to Kabul.

Empire State Bldg remains dark for victims of Las Vegas shooting. Shines orange halo for gun violence awareness. https://t.co/FDJex1Pp4H — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 2, 2017

In New York, the Empire State Building also went dark in tribute to those who died in the Mandalay Bay hotel massacre.

The landmark issued a statement saying it would go dark “in sympathy” for the victims of the Las Vegas tragedy.

A halo on the tower was also lit orange to raise awareness of gun violence.

50 dead in Las Vegas shooting, in pictures