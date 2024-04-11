Eid crash: At least 17 Pakistani pilgrims killed and dozens injured

The pilgrims were travelling to a shrine in southwestern Pakistan when their bus went off the road [Getty Images]

At least 17 Pakistani pilgrims have died in a bus crash while travelling to a shrine in Balochistan for Eid-al-Fitr celebrations.

The accident occurred late on Wednesday officials say, when the vehicle lost control before falling into a ravine.

More than 40 are also being treated for injuries in Karachi and police have warned casualties could rise.

High fatality crashes are common in Pakistan, often caused by driver error and poorly-maintained roads.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah told reporters that two children were among the injured, and that at least five people had sustained serious head injuries.

"They were all very poor people," he said of the victims, describing them as labourers who had been travelling by truck from the Thatta region in the country's south, to visit a Sufi Muslim temple in the remote city of Khuzdar some 500km (310 miles) away.

He added that the details of the accident were still under investigation.

Balochistan's deputy commissioner, Munir Ahmad Kakar, told the BBC that there were some 60 people, including men, women and children riding in the truck when the accident occurred and that it may have been due to a "break fail".

Eid al-Fitr - which means "festival of the breaking of the fast" - is celebrated by millions of Muslims around the world, including those in Pakistan. It marks the end of Ramadan, a month of fasting, spiritual reflection and prayer.