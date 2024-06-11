Egyptian leader blames Israel for 'unprecedented' crisis in Gaza
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi said on Tuesday that Israel is directly responsible "for Gaza's unprecedented humanitarian crisis" and that "it is a deliberate result of a destructive war of revenge against the strip."
Israel must stop using hunger as a weapon and allow flow of aid into the Strip, he said during a humanitarian conference taking place by the Dead Sea in Jordan.
UN emergency relief coordinator Martin Griffiths said that the UN estimates that $2.5 billion are needed to provide aid for people in the Gaza Strip between April and the end of the year.