Egypt says Rafah border crossing remains open for aid, passengers

The Rafah border crossing remains open for aid and passenger movement, an Egyptian source and the border authority in Gaza said on Monday.

The information came after Israel began to evacuate Rafah city in southern Gaza, which borders Egypt, ahead of its expected military operation there.

An Egyptian security source denied reports that Egypt closed the border crossing, adding that humanitarian aid trucks have crossed to get into Gaza.

"Work continues at the Rafah crossing, as the Egyptian gate has been opened for passenger buses," the border authority in Gaza said in a statement.

An Egyptian Red Crescent official said 40 trucks carrying medical and humanitarian aid have crossed the border so far on Monday, as 250 other trucks are being prepared.

More than 1,000 people have also crossed from Gaza into Egypt, including 800 Palestinians as well as Egyptians and other foreign nationalities, the organization said, adding that 25 aid workers have crossed into Gaza.