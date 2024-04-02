Egypt and Jordan denounce killing of aid workers in Gaza

Bodies of the deceased officials of the US-based international volunteer aid organization World Central Kitchen (WCK), can be seen on the ground following an Israeli attack on a WCK vehicle in Deir Al-Balah. Omar Ashtawy/APA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Egypt has condemned the killing of seven relief workers in an Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip and called for an investigation to hold Israel responsible.

Egypt rejects and denounces Israel’s continued targeting of organizations working in the humanitarian field without accountability or bearing the responsibility for these blatant violations of international law and international humanitarian law, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Egypt also called for an urgent and serious investigation to hold those responsible accountable for these systematic and deliberate violations of Palestinian human rights.

Seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) employees were killed in a suspected Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip on Monday, the US-based aid organization set up by US-Spanish restaurateur José Andrés said.

Jordan's King Abdullah offered his condolences to World Central Kitchen and Andrés for "the tragic death of their team members while delivering urgent food aid to Gazans."

"We thank you for your sacrifice and humanity. Humanitarian agencies must be protected in Gaza," Abdullah wrote on X.

