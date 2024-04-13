Egypt expresses 'extreme concern' over Iran attack on Israel

Iran and Israel cropped flags displayed behind a wooden hourglass sand timer. Iran has launched a drone attack from within its territory towards Israel, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari. It will take several hours for the drones to reach Israeli territory, he said. Andre M. Chang/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Egypt has expressed "extreme concern" about the attack against its neighbour Israel and called for restraint.

The attack announced by Iran was a sign of a "dangerous escalation" between the two countries, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said.

Egypt had previously warned of an escalation of the conflict as a result of "Israel's war in the Gaza Strip."

The government in Cairo is in constant contact with all parties involved in order to stop the escalation, the ministry said.

Egypt was the first Arab country to make peace with Israel in 1979.