Egypt expresses 'extreme concern' over Iran attack on Israel
Egypt has expressed "extreme concern" about the attack against its neighbour Israel and called for restraint.
The attack announced by Iran was a sign of a "dangerous escalation" between the two countries, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said.
Egypt had previously warned of an escalation of the conflict as a result of "Israel's war in the Gaza Strip."
The government in Cairo is in constant contact with all parties involved in order to stop the escalation, the ministry said.
Egypt was the first Arab country to make peace with Israel in 1979.