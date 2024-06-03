Eglin Air Force Base increases trespassing fines by how much? Know before you go

Beach goers should take note of signs like these to avoid a $250 fine and possible court appearance for violating the Santa Rosa Island Closed Test Range.

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE — Trespassers who violate Eglin's property while trying to find a good spot on the beach will face increased fines moving forward.

In a news release from Eglin officials on May 31, the previous fine of $65 has been increased to a minimum of $250 for first-time offenses for violating the boundaries of the Santa Rosa Island Closed Test Area, which runs from the El Matador Condominiums to Navarre Beach in Santa Rosa County.

“It’s not safe for people to ignore the signs and barriers put in place to keep them out of the closed test area,” said Maj. Andrew McFee, 96th SFS commander, in a previous release. “People put themselves at risk every time they walk past a ‘no trespass’ sign. This area is an active test range with all the associated hazards.”

The increased fines result from a decision made by the U.S. District Court, Northern District of Florida Pensacola Division. The 96th Security Forces Squadron will continue to issue citations to trespassers who violate the boundaries, and punishment for violations will force trespassers to appear before a U.S. magistrate judge or pay the $250 fine.

“Eglin’s natural resources office works hard to protect the environment in our closed test areas,” said Eric Sculthorpe, 96th Civil Engineer Group Environmental Management branch chief, in a previous release. “By looking for a good place to set up for a day at the beach, people not only put themselves at risk, but could end up damaging fragile habitats critical to many plant and animal species.”

For more information about fines and enforcement regulations, contact Eglin public affairs at 850-882-3931.

