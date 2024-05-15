Eglin Air Force Base to conduct more night flying next week, officials say

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Eglin Air Force Base is warning residents that they may experience aircraft noise ahead of night flying operations.

The aircraft noise may be noticed from May 20 through May 22 as the 58th Fighter Squadron conducts night flying operations in the area, according to a release. Flying operations are set to occur between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. during that time.

This training comes after the squadron conducted night flying from May 13 – 16.

According to the release, “Night flying is required for 58th FS training operations.”

For more information, contact the Team Eglin Public Affairs Office at 850-882-3931.

