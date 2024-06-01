Eglin Air Force Base announces trespassing fine increase for Santa Rosa Island Closed Test Area

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WKRG) — Eglin Air Force Base officials announced they increased fines for trespassing violations at the Santa Rosa Island Closed Test Area.

The previous fine was $65, but it has now been increased to a minimum of $250 for a first-time offense.

The U.S. District Court, Northern District of Florida Pensacola Division modified the fines for the violations of laws and regulations enforced by the United States within the base’s boundaries.

According to a release from Eglin AFB, the 96th Security Forces Squadron will issue the citations to trespassers.

Those cited must appear before a U.S. magistrate judge or pay the $250 fine if eligible.

The Santa Rosa Island Closed Test Area has signs and barriers reading “NO ADMITTANCE.”

The area stretches west of the El Matador Condominiums in Fort Walton beach to Navarre Beach.

