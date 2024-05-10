Eglin Air Force Base announces night flying operations starting May 13

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE — Residents in southern Okaloosa County may hear more noise than usual from Eglin Air Force Base during a four-day operation that begins May 13.

The 58th Fighter Squadron will conduct daily night-flying operations from 8 to 10 p.m. Night flying is required for essential training operations for the U.S. Air Force.

More Eglin: Eglin AFB opens new Visitor Control Center as new security measures begin

Anyone seeking additional information can call Eglin Public Affairs at 850-882-3931.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Alert: Eglin Air Force Base advises the public of more aircraft noise