Eglin AFB testing to cause road closures on March 29

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE — Drivers in Okaloosa County may have to find another way to get around town for a short time on March 29.

Due to testing on the Eglin Range Complex scheduled for March 29, U.S. 85 and 285, along with S.R. 293 and 123, will experience a 90-minute closure any time between 9 a.m. and noon.

Other road closures in the area include:

Range Road 213 to Range Road 503 from State Road 87

Range Road 236 from Range Road 632 to Range Road 600

Range Raod 234 from Range Road 632 to Range Road 253

Range Road 211 from U.S. 87 to Range Road 253

Ranger Camp Road from Range Camp to Range Road 213

U.S. 85 from State Road 293 to McWhorter Ave/77th SF Way

U.S. 285 from State Road 293 to 438EN

Bob Sikes Road

For more information, contact the 96th Test Wing public affairs office at 850-882-3931 or www.eglin.af.mil

