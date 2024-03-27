Eglin AFB testing to cause road closures on March 29

Northwest Florida Daily News
·1 min read

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE — Drivers in Okaloosa County may have to find another way to get around town for a short time on March 29.

Due to testing on the Eglin Range Complex scheduled for March 29, U.S. 85 and 285, along with S.R. 293 and 123, will experience a 90-minute closure any time between 9 a.m. and noon.

Other road closures in the area include:

  • Range Road 213 to Range Road 503 from State Road 87

  • Range Road 236 from Range Road 632 to Range Road 600

  • Range Raod 234 from Range Road 632 to Range Road 253

  • Range Road 211 from U.S. 87 to Range Road 253

  • Ranger Camp Road from Range Camp to Range Road 213

  • U.S. 85 from State Road 293 to McWhorter Ave/77th SF Way

  • U.S. 285 from State Road 293 to 438EN

  • Bob Sikes Road

For more information, contact the 96th Test Wing public affairs office at 850-882-3931 or www.eglin.af.mil

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Traffic alert: Eglin testing will close roads in Okaloosa County