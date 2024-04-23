EGLE approves Bronson sewer improvement project

Michigan's Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy last Thursday gave the city of Bronson authority to proceed with state loans after the 30-day appeal period on a project to stop leaks in city sewer lines.

City Manager Brandon Mersman explained that because of water infiltration into the sewer system, the Bronson sewer plant is over its capacity of 500,000 gallons a day, violating the Environmental Protection Act.

Bronson city sewer plant

The Bronson City Council held a hearing on April 10 to answer community questions. EGLE said all issues were addressed, and the council passed a resolution authorizing the project.

In June 2022, the city and EGLE signed a consent agreement to remedy the problem. "The goal is to plug as many leaks and defects, all those issues with the collection system, to reduce the water that ends up at the treatment plant," Mersman said,

Fiberglass liners will be inserted and cured inside clay pipe. Grout will close off leaks in concrete pipes and brick manholes without digging up sewers.

EGLE said the only alternative to the project is completely digging up and replacing the sewer system at a $50 million cost.

The city will pay for the estimated $5.5 to $6 million cost with a 1% Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan, which will be paid back over 30 years.

EGLE said the maximum monthly rate increase per customer should not exceed $19 to pay off the loan.

Bronson City Manager Brandon Mersman

Mersman said Bronson raised rates last year to begin collecting money for the work.

The city hoped for principal forgiveness on at least part of the loan but did not qualify last year when competing with other sewer projects in the state.

Bronson qualified for a reduction from the standard state 2.75% interest rate.

The Bronson sewer system

The collection system is 66,000 linear feet of lines through 253 manholes and two lift stations. The older clay and concrete pipes are up to 67 years old.

Newer sewers are PVC pipes. Newer manholes are precast concrete, while older leaky ones are brick.

A 2018 grant used smoke tests and closed-circuit cameras to find leaks.

The Bronson sewer system produces 452 gallons of wastewater per person above the 120-gallon design. The average daily flow is 730,000 gallons, 147% of the design capacity.

The repairs must reduce stormwater infiltration by 523,000 gallons daily to meet discharge requirements.

Final treated effluent flows into County Drain No. 30 along the city's north edge.

A second project

Mersman said the city still needs to replace the lift station and make some improvements at the treatment plant, which will require another $4.3 million.

The Clean Water State Revolving Fund authorized loans up to $10 million for Bronson.

Mersman said the city applied through Congressman Tim Walberg for $2.1 million from direct congressional spending.

The city expects to hear by the end of this year if it receives the appropriation. The additional work is planned for 2026.

