Eggs Up Grill breakfast chain to open O-Town West restaurant, add more locations

The timeline has been set for a new breakfast restaurant to open in the $1 billion-plus O-Town West mixed-use development.

Eggs Up Grill, which serves breakfast, brunch and lunch, will open in April at 11020 Daryl Carter Parkway, in the Dr. Phillips and Bay Hill areas adjacent the region’s tourist corridor. A spokesperson further confirmed it is likely to open toward the end of April.

The 2,500-square-foot restaurant will open within the “town center” component of O-Town West, near the intersection of Daryl Carter Parkway and Apopka-Vineland Road and next to the 400-unit The Bentley Orlando luxury apartment community.

