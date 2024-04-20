Eggboy restaurant hosts fundraiser for friend battling brain cancer April 21st

EggBoy, a newly launched breakfast haven in Jacksonville, is not just about serving delectable dishes—it’s also about rallying support for the community.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

On Sunday, April 21, from 6:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., EggBoy will be more than just a place for morning cravings; it will be a hub of hope and solidarity.

The reason behind this special event? Taylor Rossmoore, a beloved friend of EggBoy’s owners, Nick and Zachary Presti, has been courageously battling a rare form of brain cancer called Oligodendroglioma, with no current cure.

Despite the uphill journey, Taylor underwent successful awake brain surgery, marking a significant milestone in his illness fight.

The bond between Taylor and the Presti brothers traces back over a decade, solidifying into a friendship that withstands life’s toughest challenges. Now, EggBoy is extending that camaraderie to the wider community, inviting everyone to join hands in support of Taylor’s medical journey.

The fundraiser aims to alleviate the financial burden that accompanies such treatments, with all proceeds channeled directly to Taylor’s GoFundMe campaign. The estimated costs of medical bills range from $300,000 to $700,000.

Located at 1241 Mayport Road, Atlantic Beach, Florida 32233, EggBoy is more than a restaurant—it’s a beacon of hope for Taylor and his loved ones.

Every bite enjoyed at EggBoy on April 21 will be a tangible gesture of solidarity, bringing Taylor one step closer to overcoming this formidable challenge.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.