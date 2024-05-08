Egg-size hail in Tuesday’s storms; Wednesday’s Outlook

TUESDAY STORM REPORTS

Large hail was the biggest culprit Tuesday, but a few wind gusts reached severe levels

Tuesday’s storm reports included chicken egg-size hail

Tuesday’s Wind and Hail Reports

Chicago-O’Hare rainfall: It’s been an active weather period dating back to late April

√ 10 of the past 12 days have seen at least a trace of rainfall

√ Total rainfall at O’Hare during that period has been 3.16”

√ NORMAL rainfall April 26 through May 7 is 1.75”

Crews search wreckage for animals after barn collapses in Harvard Tuesday

A barn in Harvard, Illinois, collapsed while animals were inside during Tuesday’s storms. Harvard crews were on the scene working to pull animals out. CONTINUE READING

Significant severe weather eruption past two days

Wednesday’s Severe Weather Outlook:

A strong storm cannot be ruled out late Wednesday or Wednesday night across the Chicago area, but the biggest risk for severe storms is well south of Chicago

Wednesday 7AM through Thursday 7AM severe outlook:

Tracking the next round of soaking rainfall late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning and continuing into much of Thursday afternoon











