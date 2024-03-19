Egg laid in Hays bald eagle nest cracked overnight, officials say

The sole egg laid in an eagle nest in a Pittsburgh neighborhood has cracked.

The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania says the egg laid at the end of February cracked sometime overnight.

At around 7 a.m., an adult eagle was still incubating the egg — but realized it was broken and has since stopped incubating. There are no adults at the nest at this time.

The Audubon Society says this is the first year these eagles paired. The current male replaced the male who disappeared in September 2023.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

65-mile detour suggested as PA Turnpike lane closes again in Beaver County for emergency repairs BLAWNOX SHOOTING: Woman dead, man critically injured in active shooter incident at warehouse ‘She was so full of life’ Family remembers woman killed in crash on I-70 VIDEO: Pennsylvania Lottery system upgrade to temporarily impact players’ ability to buy certain tickets DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts