Effort underway to bring Indiana domestic violence victim's children to family in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, PA. – Desiree Lieb wants to bring her niece and nephew, ages 10 and 7, to live with her in Johnstown after they lost their mother during a domestic incident last month in Goshen, Indiana.

Her sister, Sabrina Lieb, a Johnstown native, died May 22.

She was apparently the first of two people who died during the incident. The local county coroner is still conducting an investigation into both deaths, according to information provided by the local homicide unit.

News reports from Indiana indicate that the children were in the house when Lieb was shot and for part of an ensuing standoff between police and a man in the residence.

They are now in foster care, according to Lieb and Melinda Moore, a close family friend.

Lieb and her supporters are seeking advice from individuals trained in such matters about what steps are needed to secure custody and eventually get counseling for the children.

They are raising money at gofundme.com/f/support-for-sisters-farewell- ceremony?utm_campaign=p_nacp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer to help cover costs, including transporting the children to Johnstown, beds, clothes, toys, etc. Funds will also go toward a memorial service that is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Roxbury Park in Johnstown. The Stone Bridge will be lit that night in Lieb’s memory with the colors of purple representing domestic violence awareness and orange for gun violence awareness.

But, above everything else, “the most important objective is to get the kids here,” said Moore, who can be contacted at msmoore38128@gmail.com and melinda.l.moore.civ@army.mil.

Sabrina Lieb, who died at age 30, lived in or near Johnstown most of her life and only recently moved to Indiana.

Desiree Lieb recalls her sister as somebody who “was always in a good mood.”

“She brought the happiness out of people,” her sister said. “For me, she always told me how good I was and how happy she was to see where I came to (in my life).”

The family has already held fundraisers, including a seafood boil, with the money used to pay for Lieb’s cremation and to get the ashes and urn delivered to Johnstown.

“Words can’t even explain how helpful everybody’s been with that. … Without all of that support, we definitely wouldn’t have her home right now,” Moore said. “That brought a lot of closure, in itself, to actually come to terms with what had happened.”