Effort to remove Travis County District Attorney José Garza likely won't go forward

An effort to remove Travis County District Attorney José Garza from office under a new state law that critics say targets progressive prosecutors is likely dead, according to new court filings obtained Monday.

Bell County Attorney Jim Nichols, a Republican prosecutor appointed by a Republican judge to review evidence in the case, filed a three-page motion late Friday to dismiss the case "with prejudice."

Nichols wrote that he investigated whether Garza's office had a policy of not prosecuting certain crimes — a key basis for the suit — and found no such policies in place. He found that previous policies about not prosecuting drug crimes, for example, were rescinded and new directives adopted after the new "rogue prosecutor" law was put in place in September 2023.

The move comes two months after Travis County resident Mary Elizabeth Dupuis filed the lawsuit under Texas House Bill 17, alleging Garza’s refusal to prosecute certain crimes, which she contends amounts to “incompetency and official misconduct.”

Nichols also found that the way in which Garza's office handles cases against police officers is not "a valid grounds for removal." The lawsuit targeted Garza's approach to such cases to boot him from office.

The case marked the first time since the law went into effect in September that a judge accepted a lawsuit for consideration and appointed a special prosecutor to review the matter. The case is set for a hearing Tuesday.

Dupuis wrote on social media that she filed the petition because she did not think Garza’s office properly handled her sexual assault case.

The filing alleged that the district attorney’s office has adopted a “blanket non-prosecution policy” for drug possession and cites Garza’s promise not to prosecute abortion crimes. The petition also points to Garza's approach to police use-of-force cases, which it describes as “discriminating” against law enforcement officials, as evidence of prosecutorial misconduct.

Garza has defended the work of his office and pointed out that he handily won the Democratic primary in March and is positioned to win the general election in November in overwhelmingly liberal-leaning Travis County.

Garza could not immediately be reached for comment Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Removal suit against Travis DA José Garza likely to be dismissed