Effort dropped to restrict public’s access to NC autopsy reports

An effort to restrict who has access to North Carolina autopsy reports was just dropped, the Associated Press reports.

Lawmakers wanted to make it harder for the public to look at those reports.

However, that bill has been dropped in favor of a newer version. In that version, lawmakers added stiffer punishments for the distribution of the drug xylazine.

Xylazine, also known as “Tranq,” is an animal tranquilizer. Lawmakers and other leaders are concerned more and more people are starting to use it recreationally, leading to death.

The new version of the bill takes away the restrictions to the public’s access of autopsy reports.

It needs another committee approval before it heads to the floor of the Senate.

