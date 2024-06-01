Effingham man charged with possessing child pornography

May 31—Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul charged an Effingham man with possession of child pornography, according to a press release.

The case is part of Raoul's ongoing work, in collaboration with federal law enforcement agencies and local law enforcement officials throughout Illinois, to apprehend offenders who download and trade child pornography online.

The Attorney General's office charged Landin A Miller, 22, in Effingham County Circuit Court on Friday with 10 counts of Class 2 felony possession of child pornography, each punishable by up to seven years in prison. Sentences are ultimately determined by the court. Miller is currently detained at the Effingham County Jail.

"Survivors of child exploitation and abuse face a lifetime of healing from the trauma they experience," Raoul said. "My office will continue to collaborate with state's attorneys and law enforcement agencies to hold individuals who prey on and exploit young children accountable."

Raoul's investigators, along with officers from the Effingham Police Department, conducted a search of Miller's residence in the 2300 block of South Veterans Drive in Effingham on May 30 and arrested Miller when evidence of child pornography was discovered.

"This inter-agency cooperation underscores the dedication of the Effingham Police Department and the Illinois Attorney General to protect our communities, and in this case, those most vulnerable: our children," Effingham Police Department Lieutenant Detective Tom Webb said in the press release. "This collaborative effort underscores the importance of working together across jurisdictions to effectively combat crime and deliver justice. The professionalism of the ICAC Task Force is greatly appreciated, and we were privileged to provide assistance. Our commitment to safeguarding our neighborhoods remains resolute, and we will continue to utilize all resources available to maintain public safety and uphold the rule of law."

Raoul's office will co-prosecute this case with Effingham State's Attorney Aaron Jones' office.

The public is reminded that the defendant is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, the release noted.

Raoul's office, with a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, runs the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force that investigates child exploitation crimes and trains law enforcement agencies. The task force receives CyberTips, or online reports of child pornography, from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Over the last several years, CyberTipline reports have steadily increased. In 2023, reports to the ICAC increased by 46% over 2022.

Illinois' ICAC Task Force is one of 61 ICAC Task Forces throughout the country and is comprised of a network of more than 185 local, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies. Since 2019, the Attorney General's ICAC Task Force has received more than 46,150 CyberTips and has been involved in more than 755 arrests of sexual predators. Since 2006, the Attorney General's ICAC Task Force has been involved in more than 2,145 arrests of sexual predators. The task force also has provided internet safety training and education to more than 1,024,000 parents, teachers and students, in addition to more than 24,300 law enforcement professionals.

Attorney General Raoul is reminding the public that child sexual exploitation can be reported online at cybertipline.com and child abuse at dcfsonlinereporting.dcfs.illinois.gov. In addition, local child advocacy centers can be found at childrensadvocacycentersofillinois.org.

Assistant Attorney General Vanessa Minson is prosecuting the case on behalf of Raoul's office.