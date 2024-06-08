Effingham County Sheriff's Office provides protocol for using deadly force on animals

A deputy shot and killed a pit bull after being bit by the dog while conducting an investigation Tuesday in Guyton.

A deputy working for the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office was justified in using deadly force when he shot a pit bull during an investigation Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office.

​“After being attacked, the deputy had a reasonable belief the dog would cause serious injury to him or others if deadly force was not used,” said Brian Bailey, public information officer for the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.

ECSO provided proper protocol per Georgia state law for officers to use when determining if and when deadly force is necessary. It reads in part, “Deputies may use deadly force to destroy an animal that represents a physical threat to the deputy or others or as a humanitarian measure when the animal is seriously injured.”

The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon but details surrounding the investigation have not been released.

When deputies approached the home in Guyton, a male subject fled inside the residence. Deputies then followed and one was bitten by the homeowner’s pet.

In all, three individuals were taken into custody.

Latrice Williams is a general assignment reporter covering Bryan and Effingham County. She can be reached at lwilliams6@gannett.com.

