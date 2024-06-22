Effingham County Sheriff's Office to begin patrols on I-70

Jun. 21—EFFINGHAM — The Effingham County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that it will be patrolling the roadway leading up to the construction zone on Interstate 70, in an effort to reduce accidents.

Reconstruction began this spring on westbound Interstate 70 from just east of the I-57/70 interchange to just east of the Cumberland/Effingham County line, east of Montrose.

Throughout the month of July, motorists can expect increased patrols looking for speeding and other traffic violations.

"Speed and distracted driving greatly reduce a driver's ability to maintain and control their vehicle in traffic conditions. This problem is magnified in heavy traffic and road construction work zones," said Sheriff Paul Kuhns.

During the speeding enforcement blitz, officers will intensify enforcement of posted speed limits.

"Offenders will be stopped, and traffic citations will be issued — especially in the construction zones on state highways and I-70, where most of our speed-related crashes occur," said Kuhns. "Our goal is to concentrate on these areas in an attempt to be a deterrent and save lives."

While Kuhns said it is unusual to see sheriff's deputies work traffic on the interstate, the speed enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation. IDOT partnered with the Illinois State Police and local law enforcement agencies to increase safety measures in the area this year following numerous accidents last year.

"We saw the horrific problems we had last year when we have an accident out there and the effect on our community, so we are trying to do our part to make it a little safer," he said.

Kuhns said deputies will patrol for a couple of eight-hour shifts a week and possibly more if manpower is available.

"We are going to stop cars," Kuhns stressed. "But we are hoping a presence makes a little difference too."