Effingham County Commissioner requests to be removed from post amid criminal case

Effingham County Commissioner Reginald Loper submitted a request to be suspended as county commissioner, "Until the disposition of his ongoing criminal case," per a statement made on the Effingham County Board of Commissioner's Facebook page.

The post goes on to say, "Pursuant to Code 45-5-6, Gov. Brian Kemp made the request official by issuing an executive order."

This is a developing story.

