Effingham County Commissioner requests to be removed from post amid criminal case
Effingham County Commissioner Reginald Loper submitted a request to be suspended as county commissioner, "Until the disposition of his ongoing criminal case," per a statement made on the Effingham County Board of Commissioner's Facebook page.
The post goes on to say, "Pursuant to Code 45-5-6, Gov. Brian Kemp made the request official by issuing an executive order."
More: Arraignment for Effingham County Commissioner Reggie Loper scheduled for April 10
This is a developing story.
Latrice Williams is a general assignment reporter covering Bryan and Effingham County. She can be reached at lwilliams6@gannett.com.
This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Reginald Loper removed from Effingham County Commission