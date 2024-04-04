Effingham County Commissioner requests to be removed from post amid criminal case

Latrice Williams, Savannah Morning News
Effingham County Commissioner Reggie Loper is photographed.

Effingham County Commissioner Reginald Loper submitted a request to be suspended as county commissioner, "Until the disposition of his ongoing criminal case," per a statement made on the Effingham County Board of Commissioner's Facebook page.

The post goes on to say, "Pursuant to Code 45-5-6, Gov. Brian Kemp made the request official by issuing an executive order."

