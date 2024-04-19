Effingham County Board hears about resident's heroic actions

Apr. 18—An Effingham County resident received high praise this week for putting himself at risk to save a motorist in dire need of assistance.

During the Effingham County Board's meeting Monday, Effingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns presented Travis Macklin of rural Mason with the Effingham County Sheriff's Office Distinguished Act Award for helping a driver whose vehicle was swept down the Little Wabash River in Mason on April 2 at approximately 8:45 p.m., according to the Effingham County Sheriff's Office. The incident occurred when the motorist drove into a flooded section of 300th Avenue.

"It has been several years since we have done this, but this really stands out," Kuhns said. "We need to know these stories because these people are in our community, and it's just one of the many things that are right about our community."

Kuhns said Macklin, who lives near the scene of the accident, saw a light shining from the phone of the driver who had managed to climb on top of their car by going through its sunroof. Macklin witnessed this while looking out of his home's kitchen window.

The driver's vehicle had become stuck in some nearby trees, but Macklin was able to swim to them and get them to safety.

"The 29-year-old female driver was not able to swim and was in danger of being swept away by the quickly moving water," Douthit said as Kuhns presented Macklin with the award.

Douthit said he was working that night in his capacity as a sergeant with the Effingham Police Department and breathed a "big sigh of relief" when he heard that someone in the area had saved the woman before first responders arrived. He also said that Macklin's actions "speak volumes of his character."

Upon receiving the award, Macklin said he was just being "neighborly" when he saved the woman from the flooded waters near his home, and he explained that it wasn't his first time swimming in these waters.

"Really, my life was never threatened by doing that," Macklin said.

"I think you're a little modest," Kuhns replied.

In other matters, the board approved a recommendation from the Effingham County Capital Improvement Advisory Committee to add $300,000 to the county's capital improvement fund, which would give the county just over $532,000 to spend on various project. Douthit told his fellow board members about the committee's recommended projects during the Effingham County Tax and Finance Committee's meeting on April 11.

"We thought, obviously, that we need to make sure that our facilities are safe for our employees and the security is adequate, so you can see a security upgrade project there in the amount of $125,000," Douthit said during the meeting on April 11.

The Effingham County Capital Improvement Committee also recommended improvements to the front door of the Effingham County Office Building in an effort to make it more ADA compliant, and Douthit said some of the county's postage machines will have to be replaced because they will soon be "obsolete."

"And then we allotted some updates and repairs to offices in the amount of $100,000 because we have been getting requests for, maybe, some cosmetic upgrades as well," Douthit said during the meeting on April 11.

Other recommended projects include the construction of a morgue for the county's coroner and an animal control building. Douthit noted that the county currently leases its animal control building from the city of Effingham.

Also during the meeting Monday, the board approved a resolution honoring Darin Deters for his retirement after 22 years of service with the Effingham County Sheriff's Office.

"He has been an integral part of the administrative team for quite some years," Kuhns said. "We're gonna miss him."

"It's been an honor and a pleasure," Deters said.

After honoring Deters, board members approved a resolution honoring Barb Funneman for her retirement after 37 years of service with the Effingham County Public Defender's Office. Funneman was not present for the meeting.

In these resolutions, which were read during the meeting Monday by Douthit, both Deters and Funneman were commended for serving their respective offices in a "professional and untiring manner" and serving the residents of Effingham County "faithfully and with dedication."

Meanwhile, the executive director of Community Support Systems, Andy Kistler, told board members about what the organization has done with the funds it recently received through the Effingham County 377 Board.

"Three months into the grant opportunity, we have provided just over 10,000 support hours to 18 individuals, and those 18 individuals are working at various places throughout the community," Kistler said.

Effingham County Board member Norbert Soltwedel was absent.

In other matters, the board:

—Approved a meeting with HOPE Trust and county employees on July 10, 2024.

—Approved an ordinance that increases the salary of Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes, which is currently $51,000, by $2,500 each year.

—Approved the conversion of the role of assistant airport manager for the Effingham County Regional Airport to a full-time position."

—Approved a resolution and proclamation declaring Law Day 2024.

—Approved a Lucas Township and Road District Decennial Committee report.

—Approved a Bishop-Lucas Multi-Township Decennial Committee report.

—Approved the appointment of Kyle Willenburg to the Altamont Fire Protection District for a term lasting from May 1, 2024 until May of 2027.

—Approved the appointment of Tom Freeman to the Effingham County Ethics Commission for a term lasting from May 1, 2024 until April 30, 2026.

—Approved the extension of the Effingham Farmer's Market to Oct. 26, 2024.

—Approved a request for proposal for the replacement of 96 windows on the second, third and fourth floor of the Effingham County Office Building.

—Approved the disbursement of $7,500 to the Mill Road Thresherman's Association.

—Approved the replacement of boardroom chairs without committee recommendation.

—Approved the disbursement of up to $5,500 for electrical work in Effingham County courtrooms without committee recommendation.

—Approved an annual grant from the Illinois Department of Human Services in the amount of $30,467 which will assist the county in funding transportation services for senior residents.

