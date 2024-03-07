Effingham Council hears updates on Merchant Street reconstruction project, Showcase Center

Mar. 6—Construction on Merchant Street in Effingham could begin this year as the design stage for the first phase of the reconstruction project nears completion.

The Effingham City Council on Tuesday heard about the progress being made on the project and how the city plans to move forward with it.

City Engineer Luke Thoele told the council that the city is almost ready to seek bids for the reconstruction of a portion of Merchant Street, and he asked council members to approve the payment of a change order from Civil Design, Inc. in the amount of $22,000 for design engineering services, increasing the total cost from about $70,000 to $91,935.

"The design of Merchant Street from Flamingo to Eden is progressing," he said. "Unfortunately, we did run into some unexpected iterations and revisions. These were based on both drainage and some existing utilities."

The city is looking to begin construction on the section of Merchant Street from Eden Drive to Flamingo Avenue this year.

Thoele also asked council members to approve an additional contract with Civil Design, Inc. for design engineering services for the reconstruction of Merchant Street from Flamingo Avenue to Evergreen Avenue, which would be the next phase of the project. The proposed contract would cost the city $36,000, and this would be paid for with the city's general fund.

"We hope to be able to construct that next year," Thoele said.

Additionally, Thoele asked council members to approve the acquisition of easements from the owners of properties on Merchant Street from Eden Drive to Flamingo Avenue. He said the cost of acquiring the easements will be less than $7,000, and this amount will be paid for with the city's general fund.

"We've started talking with property owners," Thoele said.

The council did not take action on any matters pertaining to the Merchant Street project during the meeting, but members are expected to revisit the requests brought forth by Thoele during their next meeting on March 19.

Also during the meeting, Effingham City Commissioner Hank Stephens told fellow council members about some "good news" he recently heard regarding plans for the Effingham Showcase Center, a proposed multi-million dollar sports complex.

"The Showcase Center Board met with a couple companies that specialize in naming rights and partnerships to help finance these sorts of activities," Stephens said.

He said the Effingham Showcase Center Board recently entered into a contract with Innovative Partnerships Group, a business development company based out of California, that will help the board determine the value of naming rights and other "strategic opportunities" for the complex.

"They've raised about $3 billion in naming rights over the years," Stephens said. "They have given the Showcase Center Board a proposal to do a strategic study."

"The cost of that study is $70,000, and the good news is the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation has stepped up and is picking up the entire cost of that study, which is actually ongoing already."

According to Stephens, the Effingham Showcase Center Board should begin hearing about findings from the study in April.

In other matters, Luke Thoele asked the council to approve a $105,000 contract with Civil Design, Inc. for design engineering services for a water main replacement project which will focus on water mains in five different areas in the city.

"These are water mains that are undersized and usually have some leak history, so we're going to take care of some of those," he said.

Work on the water main replacement project should begin sometime this year and will likely continue into next year.

If approved by the council during its next meeting, the cost of the contract would be paid for with the city's water fund.

Meanwhile, Effingham Tourism Director Jodi Thoele said eclipse glasses for the total solar eclipse, which will be visible from Effingham on April 8, will be available at Effingham City Hall through Friday. She said additional information about the total solar eclipse, including events taking place during the eclipse, can be found on the city's website, visiteffinghamil.com/2024-eclipse/

"You can come in and pick up those glasses while supplies last," she said. "Hotels are full. I think it's going to be a busy day, but I think we're ready for it."

Effingham City Administrator Steve Miller also made an announcement during the meeting, telling council members that, on March 19 at 4 p.m., a special meeting will be held during which the city's budget for the next fiscal year will be presented to city department leaders. Additionally, Effingham Fire Chief Brant Yochum announced that his department will be checking smoke detectors in some parts of the city next week. He said free smoke detectors will be provided to those who need them.

In other matters, the council:

—Approved a resolution authorizing a service agreement with Milano & Grunloh Engineers for the 2023 CDBG Sewer and Manhole Lining Project in the amount of $30,000.

—Approved a resolution allowing a portion of city streets to be temporarily closed for Magic and Mischief: A Fairy Market Event on June 8.

—Approved a certificate of completion and project bonding from Field Wrxs, Inc. for the 2023 Effingham City Hall Fire Protection and Fire Alarm Project which was completed for a total cost of $54,118.

Nick Taylor can be reached at nick.taylor@effinghamdailynews.com or by phone at 618-510-9226 or 217-347-7151 ext. 300132.