Effingham Co. Chamber hosting job fair
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Effingham County Chamber will host their 2024 Career Fair this Thursday.
The free career fair is presented by the City of Effingham and The Krusteaz Company. From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Keller Convention Center, potential employees will be able to connect with local businesses for a chance to be hired.
Attendees can participate in mock interviews and resume reviews, and get professional headshots done by Piotrowski Studios. Sarah Hill, Director of Library Services at Lake Land College, will also host informative presentations, such as sessions on generative AI and its implications for the workplace, and an employer-focused discussion over breakfast at 7:30 a.m.
The Effingham County Chamber provided the following list of participating businesses:
CEFS Economic Opportunity Corp. – CIPT & Head Start
CEFS Economic Opportunity Corp. – WIOA
Community Support Systems
Department of Child & Family Services (DCFS)
Effingham CUSD #40
Effingham Regional Career Academy
EMAC – Effingham Machining & Assembly Components, Inc.
Evergreen Nursing & Rehab, LLC
Flex-N-Gate Effingham
Heartland Dental
HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital
Innovative Staff Solutions
Irwin Seating Company
Midwest Transportation Inc.
One Hope United
Peerless of America
Sherwin Williams Company
Siemer Milling Company
StaffQuick
Stevens Industries
The Equity
The Krusteaz Company
Three Z Printing
To register, sponsor, volunteer, or find more information on this free event, visit the Effingham County Chamber website. You may also call the Effingham County Chamber at 217-342-4147.
