Effingham Co. Chamber hosting job fair

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Effingham County Chamber will host their 2024 Career Fair this Thursday.

The free career fair is presented by the City of Effingham and The Krusteaz Company. From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Keller Convention Center, potential employees will be able to connect with local businesses for a chance to be hired.

Attendees can participate in mock interviews and resume reviews, and get professional headshots done by Piotrowski Studios. Sarah Hill, Director of Library Services at Lake Land College, will also host informative presentations, such as sessions on generative AI and its implications for the workplace, and an employer-focused discussion over breakfast at 7:30 a.m.

The Effingham County Chamber provided the following list of participating businesses:

CEFS Economic Opportunity Corp. – CIPT & Head Start

CEFS Economic Opportunity Corp. – WIOA

Community Support Systems

Department of Child & Family Services (DCFS)

Effingham CUSD #40

Effingham Regional Career Academy

EMAC – Effingham Machining & Assembly Components, Inc.

Evergreen Nursing & Rehab, LLC

Flex-N-Gate Effingham

Heartland Dental

HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital

Innovative Staff Solutions

Irwin Seating Company

Midwest Transportation Inc.

One Hope United

Peerless of America

Sherwin Williams Company

Siemer Milling Company

StaffQuick

Stevens Industries

The Equity

The Krusteaz Company

Three Z Printing

To register, sponsor, volunteer, or find more information on this free event, visit the Effingham County Chamber website. You may also call the Effingham County Chamber at 217-342-4147.

Flyer provided by the Effingham County Chamber.

