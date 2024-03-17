Effingham Co. Chamber hosting job fair

Simmy Wood
·1 min read

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Effingham County Chamber will host their 2024 Career Fair this Thursday.

The free career fair is presented by the City of Effingham and The Krusteaz Company. From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Keller Convention Center, potential employees will be able to connect with local businesses for a chance to be hired.

Attendees can participate in mock interviews and resume reviews, and get professional headshots done by Piotrowski Studios. Sarah Hill, Director of Library Services at Lake Land College, will also host informative presentations, such as sessions on generative AI and its implications for the workplace, and an employer-focused discussion over breakfast at 7:30 a.m.

  • The Effingham County Chamber provided the following list of participating businesses:

  • CEFS Economic Opportunity Corp. – CIPT & Head Start

  • CEFS Economic Opportunity Corp. – WIOA

  • Community Support Systems

  • Department of Child & Family Services (DCFS)

  • Effingham CUSD #40

  • Effingham Regional Career Academy

  • EMAC – Effingham Machining & Assembly Components, Inc.

  • Evergreen Nursing & Rehab, LLC

  • Flex-N-Gate Effingham

  • Heartland Dental

  • HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital

  • Innovative Staff Solutions

  • Irwin Seating Company

  • Midwest Transportation Inc.

  • One Hope United

  • Peerless of America

  • Sherwin Williams Company

  • Siemer Milling Company

  • StaffQuick

  • Stevens Industries

  • The Equity

  • The Krusteaz Company

  • Three Z Printing

To register, sponsor, volunteer, or find more information on this free event, visit the Effingham County Chamber website. You may also call the Effingham County Chamber at 217-342-4147.

Flyer provided by the Effingham County Chamber.
