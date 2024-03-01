'Efficient' employment: Trades students get info on weatherization jobs at Somerset career expo

Mar. 1—SOMERSET, Pa. — Scott Zarefoss used two miniature wooden homes Thursday to show students how modern insulation helps people save on energy costs.

Nearby, Michael Regan, from the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters Local 423, showed Somerset County Technology Center carpentry student Tanner Friedline and his classmates how they could join the carpentry field while doing some saving of their own — starting at a pay rate of more than $21 an hour as apprentices.

Thursday's Construction Career Fair at the Somerset County Technology Center was a first-ever event to benefit both Somerset County trades students and Tableland Services' home weatherization subcontractors.

Students from Salisbury-Elk Lick, Somerset Area and North Star high schools and the SCTC saw hands-on demonstrations from some of the HVAC and weatherization contractors that Tableland Services, a Somerset-based community nonprofit, relies on to make homes more energy-efficient.

"Right now, there's a lot of money out there to help people make their homes greener," Zarefoss said. He cited window replacement and sealing, HVAC improvements and roof repairs as examples of energy-saving projects.

With Tableland Services supported by funds to perform 450 home energy audits and upgrades in a typical year, there's plenty of demand for work in the field — "but most of these kids don't know about it," Zarefoss said.

"Every one of our subcontractors is hiring. They're all struggling to find good help," he said. "This is a chance to educate these students about some of the opportunities out there."

'We need the help'

PA CareerLink and Tableland Services partnered with the Somerset County Technology Center to hold the event through a Whole Home Repair Grant, Tableland Services business services coordinators Deb Hoover and Aaron Thomas said.

Tableland Services has provided energy audits for qualified local homes for years, but this was the first time it worked with subcontractors to market career opportunities in the field to students, Hoover said.

"We're all working to help income-eligible people make their homes more efficient," Zarefoss said, noting that a family of four earning up to $62,000 per year, for example, is eligible to participate in the home Weatherization Assistance Program. "These upgrades cost money ... but in the end, they end up saving even more."

Teams of eight to 10 students spent 10-minute stints at contractors' stations for demonstrations and information on the weatherization-focused work each performs.

"Being here, we've given out four job applications during the first hour," JAG Construction crew leader David Barron said. "That's big ... because we need the help."

Friedline, 17, said he's considering a career in masonry. But Thursday's session was an eye-opener, he said.

"I love working with my hands and ending up with a finished product," he said. "I feel like I'm on the right path right now ... but this really showed us how many jobs are out there."

SCTC student Shawn Shaffer, 17, said he plans to attend Pennsylvania College of Technology to study the HVAC and electrical fields, then join his father's contracting company. If all goes well, he said, he'll take over the family business one day.

"But seeing what all of these (contractors) do, it shows me that there are a lot of other options to fall back on, if I have to," he said.

Shaffer and Salisbury-Elk Lick junior Jacob Hutzel, 16, were intrigued by the Regional Council of Carpenters and Joiners' carpentry program.

"Commercial carpentry definitely interested me," Hutzel said, and added that the opportunity to earn a paycheck while he learned the trade also interested him. "It's something ... I'm definitely going to think about."

Getting students to think about the trade was the goal, said Regan, a 20-year carpenter.

Regan said Thursday's event paired contractors with an audience of students who have already shown a real interest in the trades. But that interest doesn't mean the students necessarily understand what Regan's union does — or the value and availability of apprenticeships.

Regan told students that carpentry apprentices are guaranteed $3-per-hour pay increases for advancing in the program from year to year, plus health care and other benefits.

"We just want them to consider all of their options," he said.