Effects of Northeast earthquake felt in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) – Avagay Ledgister is a nurse practitioner in Germantown. She says as she was finishing up with one of her patients when she suddenly felt the room start to shake.

The earthquake rattling the region Friday morning. It was a rare occurrence in the Northeast.

The effects felt a long way from the epicenter near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey.

“While I was finishing up with one of my patients,” Ledgister said, “I felt the office shake, but I didn’t think much of it.”

Ledgister says she feels fine since the quake and now her main concern is making sure her family members who live in the Northeast are okay.

“I’ve been in touch with them,” she said, “Everyone is okay, thank God. Just nervous of the after-effects, aftershocks. My aunt was saying that could be possible.”

The U.S. Geological Survey estimates that over 42 million people might have felt the rumbling from Friday morning’s earthquake.

“It’s been a very unsettling day to say the least,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

Experts say the quake reached a magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter scale. Neighbors in New York City shared what they felt.

“I was just laying in bed and suddenly it pushed me to the side,” one New York City neighbor said. “I thought, ‘Oh my, God.’”

“We felt the floor shake and I said, ‘What is that?’” Another New York City neighbor added. “We’re not over the subway.”

