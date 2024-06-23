As effects of flooding continue, Gov. Walz authorizes Guard to support communities

As Minnesota communities continue to face floods caused by heavy rains, Gov. Tim Walz on Saturday declared a peacetime emergency, authorizing the Minnesota National Guard to help.

"Flooding has left entire communities under feet of water, causing severe damage to property and numerous road closures," Walz said in a news release. "As flooding continues, the National Guard is ready to step up to help our neighbors."

Days of heavy rain have left communities in many parts of the state dealing with high water. Here's a round-up of updates as of Sunday:

Waterville, Le Sueur County

The Le Sueur County Sheriff has requested help from the National Guard, according to the governor's office, which said the Guard could be ready to help if needed starting Sunday.

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, the Guard had not been deployed, according to Le Sueur County Emergency Management.

Flooding in Waterville, located in Le Sueur County, has forced residents to evacuate and caused significant damage.

On Sunday, Le Sueur County Emergency Management also posted an urgent ask for help sandbagging in Waterville. The county said Waterville's drinking water remains safe.

Northfield, Rice County

The Cannon River, which flows through downtown Northfield, reached major flood stage early Saturday and remained there Sunday.

As of Sunday morning, the swollen Cannon River reached heights just below its record of 901.5 feet, set in 2010, according to stream gauge data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). At 9:15 a.m. Sunday, the gauge read 901.34.

Flood stage for the gauge is at 897 feet.

The river was forecast to remain at roughly 903 feet level before starting to decline Sunday night, per NOAA.

Faribault, Rice County

The city of Faribault is asking motorists to stop driving around barricades designed to keep people away from flooded areas.

In a post on X Sunday morning, the City of Faribault said emergency services have responded to "far too many calls regarding individuals in the flood water and/or individuals going around barricades."

"We ask that everyone — both vehicles and persons — please stay out of, and away from, floodwater, and adhere to all barricades, 'road closed' signage and police tape," one post said.

Northern Minnesota

The National Weather Service office in Duluth warned Saturday that three northern Minnesota rivers are expected to reach minor flood stage "into Sunday": "The St. Louis River at Scanlon (which may peak higher), the South Kawishiwi near Ely (also could peak higher), and the Vermilion at Crane Lake."

The South Kawishiwi warning urges caution. "Even 6 inches of fast-moving water can knock you off your feet and a depth of 2 feet will float your car," the alert said.

More information can be found in flood alerts here.

Henderson, Sibley County

The flood-beset City of Henderson has called an emergency City Council meeting Monday to declare a local emergency due to flooding, the city posted on Facebook.

"The following meeting is a formality that activates the City of Henderson's Emergency Plan during periods of flood waters. It will also qualify the City for FEMA aid (if available)," the city wrote.

On Saturday, organizers of Henderson Sauerkraut Days posted that the annual festival is is "ON," "Come hell or high water." The festival runs June 28 to June 30.

Windom, Cottonwood County

Cottonwood County officials said in a Facebook post Sunday morning the flooded Des Moines River appears to have crested once and will likely do so again Monday or Tuesday. Residents are urged to keep sandbags in place.

The county's Emergency Management also addressed rumors of a levee failure or dam failure, saying they are untrue.

Health Department: Flooding could threaten well water safety

The Minnesota Department of Health on Friday cautioned residents with well water in flood-prone areas that rising waters could lead to contamination.

"If floodwater reached your well, assume your well is contaminated. Water from your well should not be used for drinking, cooking or brushing your teeth until the floodwater recedes," MDH said in a news release.

Those with wells in flood-prone areas should consider contacting a licensed well contracter to check the well and make any needed repairs, MDH said.

"These changes may include repairing cracked or damaged casing, extending the well casing above the expected flood level, or temporarily replacing the vented well cap with a watertight cap or cover. You should also make sure that grading allows water to flow away from your well," MDH said.

Those with concerns about their well becoming contaminated are urged to keep a few days' worth of clean water on hand.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.