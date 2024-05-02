EF4 Tornado in Marietta Tosses Semi-Trailer Onto Roof

A tornado blew over empty semi trailers in Marietta, Oklahoma, on April 27, and tossed one onto a nearby roof.

Video filmed by Ben Latham on April 30 shows at least three trailers on their sides and one resting on the roof of a structure, as well as tire tracks and debris.

The National Weather Service’s investigation rated the tornado an EF4 and said it was the first tornado to produce that level of damage in the state of Oklahoma since May 9, 2016.

The tornado was massively damaging, ripping apart buildings and throwing large debris and vehicles, including semi-trucks. Credit: Ben Latham via Storyful