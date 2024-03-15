EF-2 tornado confirmed to have hit Crawford and Richland counties Thursday night

An EF-2 tornado has been confirmed to have touched down in Crawford and Richland counties.

The storm was on the ground from 7:54 p.m. to 8:13 p.m. Thursday, according to Jim Sullivan, a meteorologist with the Cleveland office of the National Weather Service.

Richland County residents examine damage an EF-2 tornado caused Thursday night.

The tornado touched down near the village of New Washington in Crawford County and traveled 10 miles west to Plymouth Township in Richland County, near the village of Plymouth and the city of Shelby.

"The widest it was was 250 yards," Sullivan said. "That happened right along the county line in Auburn and Plymouth townships."

The tornado's winds topped 120 miles per hour.

Richland County residents examine damage an EF-2 tornado caused Thursday night.

"About five homes had significant roof damage," Sullivan said. "There was a mobile home pretty close to the county line completely lifted up and destroyed."

No injuries have been reported from Thursday's tornado.

"An EF-2 or higher is kind of what we start considering a strong to violent tornado," Sullivan said. "So, yeah, that’s significant for this area."

Reporter Lou Whitmire contributed to this story.

ztuggle@gannett.com

419-564-3508

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: EF-2 tornado confirmed to have hit Crawford and Richland counties