EF-1 tornado touched down in central Ohio, NWS confirms

A tornado touched down in central Ohio after severe thunderstorms moved through the area Wednesday.

An EF-1 tornado touched down in far southeast Delaware County, the National Weather Service office in Wilmington confirmed.

Most of the damage was confined to homes along Fancher Road, the NWS said. Maximum winds were estimated to be 90 mph.

Additional details have not been released.