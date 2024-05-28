EF-1 tornado touched down in eastern Ohio, NWS says

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Eastern Ohio last weekend.

It also marks the 58th confirmed tornado across Ohio this year, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.

The tornado was confirmed just southwest of Jackson near Mount Zion Road on Sunday afternoon, according to the NWS.

It touched down near Mount Zion Road at around 3:28 pm. where some minor tree damage occurred, and “swirl patterns” were found in a hay field.

The tornado went across State Route 139. It damaged more trees and an outbuilding.

It continued skipping along and caused tree damage in neighborhoods north of State Route, the NWS said.

The tornado knocked a tree onto a vehicle at Hope Haven School. Some trees got snapped or uprooted behind Rowdy’s Smokehouse.

The restaurant said on social media Monday it did not suffer much damage.

“We did not sustain much damage, but our neighbors beside us and across the street received considerable damage with loss of automobiles, and considerable structural damage,” they said on Facebook. “We will clean up the debris.”

It reached its estimated wind peak at 90 m.p.h. and crossed Main Street, ripping part of a tractor supply roof.

The tornado also flipped over a semi-trailer in a parking lot and caused some roof damage in the Senior Village.

It continued to cause damage toward U.S. 35 near Pattonsville until it dissipated, NWS stated.

The tornado lasted four minutes and traveled over three miles.

This is the second confirmed tornado in Jackson County this year.

Photo contributed by Rowdy's Smokehouse (via Facebook)