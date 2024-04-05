EF-1 tornado hits Northern Neck region
Wednesday's tornado wreaked havoc in Northumberland and Richmond Counties, leaving behind a scene of devastation with downed power lines, fallen trees and homes stripped of their roofs.
Wednesday's tornado wreaked havoc in Northumberland and Richmond Counties, leaving behind a scene of devastation with downed power lines, fallen trees and homes stripped of their roofs.
Most of the people who were laid off worked at Apple's offices in Santa Clara.
The Warriors blew out the Rockets 133-110.
Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark will meet for only the second time in their collegiate careers when Iowa and UConn play in the Final Four on Friday.
The Tigers took a no-hitter into the eighth inning but ended up handing the Mets their first win.
Be prepared for power outages and charge devices while on the road with a solar-powered portable generator from Bluetti- currently $226.99 at Walmart.
After ranking NFL teams by how much they need a quarterback, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon turns his attention to the running back position.
Dozens of deals and hundreds in savings on spring and summer outdoor essentials. Everything you need to turn your garden and patio into an amazing space.
'I would purchase these over AirPods without hesitation,' one reviewer says. Music to our ears, indeed.
Say goodbye to mobile messes with this clever multitasker — it's leakproof to spare your ride from sticky spills.
More than 48,000 five-star fans say it clears cable clutter and makes plugs easier to access in tight spaces.
Treat your toes to these elusive deals on Safavieh, Loloi, Amber Lewis, Nourison, NuLoom and more.
I have never slept as well as I have since investing in this setup: Goodbye sleepless nights and hello Sandman.
If you owe back taxes to a federal or state agency or you’re behind on child support, the IRS could garnish your tax refund. Learn how to avoid an offset.
A decade has now passed since Meta (née Facebook) announced plans to acquire the startup for $2 billion. A decade after the deal was announced, it’s safe to say that the VR headset hasn’t changed the world we live in. “Immersive gaming will be the first, and Oculus already has big plans here that won't be changing and we hope to accelerate,” Mark Zuckerberg wrote at the time.
Stefon Diggs could be one and done in Houston.
Ford announced Thursday that it’s delaying the production of two electric vehicles, a next-generation EV pickup and a three-row EV SUV. Ford’s CEO has been telegraphing the delays for months. Then on an earnings call in February, CEO Jim Farley said, “Hybrids will play an increasingly important role in our industry’s transition and will be here for the long run.”
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald their 'Draft Deep Dive' series by taking a look at arguably the most loaded position in this year's draft: The wide receivers. Given how many notable prospects are in this class we decided to break the position series into two parts. Part one looks at the prospects that will likely go in the first two rounds.
Keep your favorite bags protected and pristine with this transparent closet superhero.
Which of these popular tumbler-style water bottles, the Yeti or the Stanley, is the right fit for you?
Nissan has plans to roll out 30 new models by 2026 as it leans into a more affordable lineup, even for its new EVs.