At least 4 tornadoes confirmed in Miami Valley, NWS says
Another tornado has been confirmed in the Miami Valley Friday evening.
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado touched down in Darke and Miami counties Thursday.
The tornado caused EF-1 damage in Darke County and EF-2 damage in Miami County.
This tornado is believed to have crossed into Darke County Ohio from Randolph County, Indiana
The NWS has also confirmed the following tornadoes in the Miami Valley:
An EF-3 tornado has been confirmed near Lakeview in Logan County
An EF-1 tornado touched down in Mercer and Auglaize Counties
An EF-1 tornado in Mercer County
EF-3 tornado in Randolph County
