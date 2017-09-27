Eerie photographs capture abandoned school filled with dangerous chemicals

Eerie photographs capture the closed-down classrooms of a school that’s been left untouched, with microscopes, trophies and even dangerous chemicals intact.

School’s certainly out forever at this lost location in Birmingham, Ala., although the classrooms appear at first still to be in use, with supplies littering the surfaces.

Layers of dust line the auditorium, stools are stacked on desks and sporting trophies remain pristinely secured in a glass cabinet.

In the biology lab, the shelves and crumbling counters are lined with large jars that bear decaying labels for chemicals from ammonium nitrate to sulfuric acid.

The school was built in 1908 and enrolled up to 2,000 pupils at its peak, educating local children for many decades before it closed 10 years ago.

Leland Kent, 33, from Amelia Island in Florida, visited the site, which is now partially used as a storage and garage space for vehicles from neighboring schools. Leland, a professional photographer, said: “I was amazed at how much was left inside the school.”

He continues, “The library shelves were full of books and classrooms were full of desks. The chemicals were something you would find in your chemistry lab in most schools. Several of the chemicals could pose a risk if mishandled, including the large glass jug of sulfuric acid or the multiple bottles of ammonium nitrate.”

Regarding the jars and bottles, Leland explains, “The chemicals were supposedly removed after the school closed 10 years ago. Obviously that never happened and the chemicals were left in an unlocked chemical closet in the laboratory.”

“Besides the labs, the auditorium was my favorite part of the school, simply because of the old orange curtains hanging over the stage and windows.” After Leland’s images were made public, the chemicals have been removed from the site.

You can see more of his work at: www.abandonedsoutheast.com

