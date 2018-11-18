How the eerie drone of a 'Star Trek' spaceship's engine lulls people to sleep

When a crew member aboard Star Trek's USS Enterprise is accused of sabotaging the futuristic ship, a noble Captain Jean-Luc Picard comes the accused traitor's defense, delivering a grave message to his exploration corps:

"Have we become so fearful, have we become so cowardly, that we must extinguish a man because he carries the blood of a current enemy?" Picard asks a spaceship tribunal.

It's a seminal moment in Star Trek: The Next Generation history, and in the background of Picard's speech — like most every scene aboard the Enterprise — is the omnipresent drone of the starship's powerful engine.

Curiously enough, this science fiction sound has expanded well-beyond the outer fringes of the galaxy: Today, common Earthlings listen to hours-long loops of the Enterprise's incessant, deep, industrial hum. Many use it to sleep, others to work or concentrate. It's a type of (perhaps unconventional) white noise: light ambient hums that muffle perturbing or bothersome sounds.

One particular Star Trek engine ambient soundtrack — which are all looped and created by musician and sci-fi enthusiast Spike Snell — has garnered over 3.4 million listens on YouTube, though there are a variety of Snell's sci-fi recordings online. Snell originally began experimenting with long loops of spaceship sounds while living in a "shack in the woods."

"I started obsessing a little bit on that deep rumbling noise as it felt like one of the key aspects of many sci-fi shows," Snell said over email. "I had never imagined at that point so many others would be interested in it or other similar sounds."

They are. A couple of years after posting the ambient space drones online, Snell started looking at the metrics. People were listening for hours at a time.

"I realized it was striking a heavy chord globally," Snell said.

Snell said people give constant feedback, often folks commenting on YouTube. The spaceship engines, they say, give them relief from sleeplessness.

"Sometimes I print out the very best comments and put them on my fridge to remind myself that I'm not wasting all my time with this project," Snell said.

Spaceship slumber

White noise of all sorts really does help people sleep through the night.

"It distracts your brain," Michelle Drerup, a psychologist who specializes in sleep disorders at the Cleveland Clinic, an academic medical center, said in an interview. "The white noise really creates a masking effect."

Some people just leave a fan on. An air conditioner can do the trick. And there are countless apps that produce the sounds of waves, or rain.

"There’s not a criteria," Drerup said, adding that different sounds just work for different people. After listening to the starship drone, she said, "it would meet the general definition" of white noise used for sleeping.

"It [the Star Trek drone] may be very reasonable for people," agreed Shalini Paruthi, who practices sleep medicine at St. Luke's Hospital in Missouri.

"If you can drown out some noise and make simple, monotonous, boring noise, that actually decreases the brain stimulation and allows the brain to sleep better."

The USS Enterprise

Image: bob al-greene/mashable

So however weird, or unconventional, the hum of the spaceship engines can lull some people to sleep. And sleep, as you're likely well-aware, is simply vital.