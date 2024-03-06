Edwin Allen, Des Moines landlord and Zora owner, jailed as bar inventory goes to auction

Edwin Allen, the Des Moines landlord and owner of the shuttered Zora Bar and Rooftop on Ingersoll Avenue, was jailed this week in connection with a misdemeanor case he faces in Polk County.

Allen, 46, was arrested Tuesday morning after failing to appear for a hearing Feb. 29 related to a charge that he ran a disorderly house at Zora last June. Jail records show he has since been released.

Allen faces a jury trial in August related to a city of Des Moines lawsuit alleging that the bar was a public safety nuisance, related to a shooting in July 2023 and alleged riots in and near the property. He also was found guilty in 2023 and fined after being convicted of a misdemeanor for allowing minors there after 9 p.m.

In February, tenants at an Allen-owned building at 3612 Ingersoll Ave. complained a gas leak in one of his apartment buildings displaced them for several days. The same month, he was served with foreclosure papers on that property and others in Des Moines and Waukee after failing to pay almost $3 million in outstanding debts, Iowa court records showed.

First National Bank of Ames also foreclosed on an apartment building at 1721 Pleasant St. in the Sherman Hill neighborhood, a property at 3604 Ingersoll and a home and duplex Allen purchased in Waukee, court records show. Overdue debts on those mortgage loans total more than $1.8 million, plus interest.

Backes Auctioneers plans an online auction through March 11 to sell kitchen items, furniture and other inventory from Zora.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Zora owner Edwin Allen arrested after missing court appearance