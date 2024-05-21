Edwardsville teen dies in Wood River shooting, police say

An Edwardsville teenager died in a Wood River shooting that remains under investigation, police said Monday in Facebook post.

Kaden W. Topal, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene at 133 Thompson St., according to a news release from the Wood River Police Department.

Police were called to the scene at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, May 16 regarding a shooting and a person bleeding in a parking lot. A gun was found next to the person.

“Investigators have determined a home invasion had taken place at one of the apartments located at 133 Thompson St.”, the release stated.

“Our preliminary investigation indicates that the individuals involved were known to each other, and this appears to be an isolated event,” Police Chief Brad Wells said in the news release.

No arrests have been announced.

An autopsy showed Topal died from a gunshot wound.

“We are actively working to gather more information and ensure the safety of our residents,” Wells said.