Edward Velarde, 1947-2024: Jicarilla Apache Nation president called champion of cultural preservation and progress

May 15—Edward Velarde, president of the Jicarilla Apache Nation since 2019, is remembered by the tribe as a man who spearheaded key initiatives aimed at improving the life of his people.

Velarde died Sunday at age 76, according to tribal leaders.

He was a 1966 graduate of Dulce High School and a Vietnam veteran, serving four years in the Air Force. Velarde, who had a bachelor's degree in business, began his service to the Jicarilla Nation as a councilman and served later as vice president before assuming the presidency.

"His efforts in education, health care and economic development have left an indelible mark on our community," the tribe's news release read. "He was also a strong proponent of preserving our cultural heritage and traditions, ensuring that the values and history of the Jicarilla Apache Nation remain vibrant and respected."

The Jicarilla Apache Nation reservation in northwest New Mexico stretches from Cuba to Dulce. Jicarilla Nation Vice President Sonja Newton succeeds Velarde.

"President Velarde was a true leader who always put the needs of our people first," Newton said. "His vision and dedication have set a strong foundation for our future. We will honor his memory by continuing to work towards the goals he set for our Nation."

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Velarde was a committed, effective leader who sought to strengthen state-tribal relations.

"One need look no further than his leadership on energy and rural economic development to understand his commitment to his tribal community and the state of New Mexico," Lujan Grisham said in a news release.

Velarde is survived by three sons, five daughters and two brothers, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were scheduled to take place Wednesday at the Vietnam Memorial Gymnasium in Dulce.