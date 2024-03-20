New educators in Green Bay will soon earn more as Board approves salary increases

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Public School District’s Board of Education has approved a 4.12% cost-of-living increase for staff members.

The salary increase will raise the starting educator salary for those with a bachelor’s degree from $48,237 in 2023-24 to $50,224 in 2024-25. The starting educator salary for those with a master’s degree will be $56,856.

“In a time of teacher shortages, the increased salary for new teachers is a step in the right direction for our district,” stated Interim Superintendent Vicki Bayer. “As we work with our higher education partners, we know that fewer and fewer college students are choosing teaching as a career. It is our hope that by increasing teacher salaries, we can be more competitive with other career fields for college graduates.”

Since Act 10, public school districts have been restricted from offering more than a cost-of-living increase to employees unless they pass an operational referendum to increase staff salaries.

The cost-of-living increases in the past few years have provided the district an opportunity to offer a more competitive teaching salary.

