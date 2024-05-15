Educator Honor Roll: Amy Frazier, Woodville High School

WOODVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) —Many teachers across the Tennessee Valley go above and beyond for their students, and we want to recognize them — with our Education Honor Roll!

This Wednesday we want to introduce you to Amy Frazier, second grade teacher at Woodville High School.

“Mrs. Frazier goes above and beyond to make sure that the students get the education that they deserve. She spends a lot of time with each student. Mrs. Frazier makes learning fun for every student that she has taught in the 16 years of teaching. She works countless hours to make sure that students get what they deserve,” her nominator said. “If a student is in need of something you can always count on Mrs. Frazier to come to the rescue. She has the kindest heart. And she doesn’t expect anything in return. It takes a special person to be a teacher. And Mrs. Frazier is that special teacher.”

