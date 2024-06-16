From education stories to politics, our aim is to shine a light | From the Editor

“A classroom is a constant stress environment because not only are you trying to behave, follow the rules, comprehend all of the things being taught to you, but you’re also having to deal with classmates who often think you’re weird. There isn’t any time to breathe."

That’s quite a statement from a 14-year-old, and I admit when I read Allison Kervin’s words in Sunday’s front page story, my heart ached for her.

School can be hard on its own. Add to that: navigating learning, peer pressure and just being a teenager while having a disability, particularly if you don’t feel understood or supported, and I get why a classroom might feel suffocating.

Education Reporter Finch Walker wanted to take a deeper look at what disabled students and their families experience in Brevard Public Schools: what support is available — and what’s lacking. It’s an important topic and I admit I didn’t realize how important until I read the statistics in Finch’s story: 18,541 students or more than 25 % of Brevard’s student population were part of the Exceptional Student Education program in the last school year, according to the state Department of Education.

Exceptional Student Education is for students who have some sort of disability that impacts their learning (it’s worth noting, because it may explain some of the numbers, that gifted students are also taught under this umbrella).

That 1/4 of Brevard students are taught under this umbrella is worth its own story, and it’s something Finch will be delving into. And it certainly illustrates why this topic matters.

I particularly like how Finch told this story from the perspective of the families and students. I asked Finch if it was hard winning the trust of these families.

“They were very open from the start. My perception was that families have had to fight for their kids, no matter if they've had a good or a bad outcome, and that they're used to speaking about the issues their kids face,” Finch said.

But something else was hard: access.

In the course of reporting this story, Finch also talked with a teacher whose focus has been on disabled children. The teacher spoke willingly about her experiences (not all positive) and agreed to be photographed alone in her classroom for our story. But when our photographer turned up, he was denied entry into the school, and then when we appealed to the then-district spokesman, we were told no.

I wouldn’t mention that hiccup (Finch did the interview and we photographed the teacher at her house) except that just last week we also saw the school district first take out of a school board agenda and then slide back in, a rather important and controversial policy change: adopting the Guardian program that will allow staff (not teachers) to be armed in the schools.

Finch, like many, was surprised to see the item pop up for approval at Tuesday’s school board meeting. It had been on the agenda but was removed, and when Finch inquired about it less than 24 hours before the meeting, a senior official said: “It will be moved to a future board meeting for consideration. The district is working to ensure we provide our community with enough time to view any slated agenda items.”

But instead it came back on the agenda mid-meeting, taking even some school board members by surprise.

The program was approved, and the public missed out on a chance to show up in force on the day of the vote to express their views for or against.

Access denied. Misleading information. Those things make doing our job and our journalism harder, but they don’t deter us, as seen by Finch’s stories and another story on our front page today by Investigative Reporter Eric Rogers.

Eric dove into the sudden appearance of write-in candidates in two high-profile races that close those primaries. It's a legal loophole, but the idea that someone might enter a race with no real intention of seeking that office but instead to reduce the pool of voters, raises all kinds of ethical questions. There's a name for it — "ghost" candidates — and, in this case, Eric documents the connections these two write-ins have with their opponents, leaving open the possibility that this an election ploy. Read for yourself what Eric uncovered and draw your own conclusions.

With qualifying for many races ending on Friday, we now have a better sense of who is running for which office. Many of the names are familiar as you'll see in a series of stories appearing today and this coming week.

Thank you, as always, for subscribing and supporting local journalism.

Contact Executive Editor Mara Bellaby at mbellaby@floridatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Inside FLORIDA TODAY: Experiences of disabled students, election maneuvers