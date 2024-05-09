Education savings account bill shelved in Louisiana Senate

Canva image

A proposal that could have eventually let any Louisiana family with students in public schools use state money for private education was pulled from the state Senate floor Wednesday evening, though lawmakers could bring it up next week for reconsideration.

Lawmakers had yet to provide any funding for what conservatives have labeled education savings accounts (ESAs), perhaps an indication of waning support for the legislation.

The bill’s author, Sen. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge, also failed to fight off a Senate floor amendment Wednesday that would have required students using ESAs to take end-of-course exams to evaluate their progress. The results would have been used as an accountability measure for private schools that accepted the money.

“My heart hurts for the thousands of students in Louisiana that are failing,” Edmonds said just before returning his bill to the Senate calendar. He technically could bring it back up before the session ends June 3, but there are few signs legislators are ready to embrace the program.

A comparable House version of the bill awaits a hearing in the Senate Committee on Education, which Edmonds chairs. It has lain dormant since mid-April.

This story will be updated.

