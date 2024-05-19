Education roundup: Walsh University Chorale to perform at National Memorial Day events

The Walsh University Chorale will participate in the National Memorial Day Choral Festival and Parade in Washington, D.C.

Under the direction of Britt Cooper, coordinator of visual and performing arts and a professor of choral music, 16 students plus Cooper and Lisa Madaffer will take part in musical tributes honoring veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

The Chorale will perform May 27 at the National Memorial Day Parade. This nationally televised event will feature the Chorale singing a rendition of the “Battle Hymn of the Republic” at the parade’s opening ceremony. It is a tradition for one of the festival chorus directors to lead this performance, and this year, Cooper has been chosen for the prestigious role.

The Walsh University Chorale will perform at other events throughout the Memorial Day weekend:

May 25: The Chorale will perform after a vigil Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception.

May 26: Joining forces with a 300-voice mass choir, the Chorale will perform at the Kennedy Center in the National Memorial Day Choral Festival. The 75-minute concert will be accompanied by the United States Air Force Band.

May 27: The Chorale will perform during the televised National Memorial Day Parade.

Choir members will visit Arlington National Cemetery, take a walking tour of memorials and monuments, and attend the official National Memorial Day Concert on the U.S. Capitol lawn.

Learn about healthcare careers

Aultman Hospital will offer a free Summer Symposium from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 13 in the Aultman Education Center Amphitheater for students who are interested in exploring healthcare careers. The 13th annual Summer Symposium is available to college students, 2024 high school graduates and high school students who will be seniors in fall 2024.

Presenters will include physicians, nurses and administrators who will share their insights on working in healthcare. The career fair part of the day will feature dozens of Aultman services and departments. In addition to the symposium, participants can opt to shadow physicians, nurses or other healthcare professionals during a rotation in July 2024.

Register for the symposium by June 6 at aultman.org/SummerSymposium. For questions about the Summer Symposium or for more information on shadowing, contact Deb Stinnett at 330-363-2319 or Erin Pogue at erin.pogue@aultman.com.

North Canton woman is Mount Union outstanding senior

The University of Mount Union has named Aaliyah Kinnard of North Canton as one of its 2024 Outstanding Seniors. In selecting the Outstanding Senior, leadership, scholarship, citizenship and service to the University are considered.

Kinnard, a psychology major, has held leadership positions in the Black Student Union and was the Senior Class co-president for 2024. She is a member of the concert choir, Gender Equity Matters, Hispanic Organization Latin America (HOLA), Mental Wellness Champs, Pre-Law Society, Pride, Sexuality and Gender Equity (SAGE), Sister Circle, Student Interfaith Alliance and Student Senate. She has also served as an assistant resident director, resident assistant and a preview and orientation guide.

Walsh dance marathon raises more than $31,000

Walsh University’s Dance Marathon Program “Cavathon” recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary with 65 Walsh students coming together to celebrate a yearlong fundraising effort benefiting Akron Children’s Hospital through the Children’s Miracle Network. The annual 12-hour dance event recently raised more than $31,000. All proceeds raised from Cavathon go directly to Akron Children's Hospital.

Stark State to offer certificates in artificial intelligence

JACKSON TWP. – Students may now register for Stark State College’s artificial intelligence certificates, which will be offered starting in the fall semester. Coursework focuses on different types of AI, available tools, data classification, ethical considerations and future trends. For more information, visit www.starkstate.edu/ai.

Mount Union, Notre Dame College announce teach-out partnership

ALLIANCE – The University of Mount Union and Notre Dame College have announced a teach-out partnership to support outgoing NDC students because of the institution’s closure announced March 1.

Mount Union will automatically accept and provide the transfer of 100% of the credits earned by Notre Dame College students in good standing. Those students will also receive a financial aid offer that is equal to the net price they currently pay at Notre Dame College.

Mount Union, Stark State establish transfer agreement

The University of Mount Union and Stark State College have a new reverse transfer agreement to help students earn an associate degree while pursuing a bachelor’s degree upon transferring to Mount Union.

To be eligible for this opportunity, students must have earned 20 to 40 non-developmental credit hours at Stark State prior to transferring to Mount Union and must be in good academic standing. Upon completion of the Stark State required courses at Mount Union, students will then earn an associate degree while taking the same courses to fulfill the bachelor’s degree requirements at Mount Union.

These students will not have to pay a graduation fee at Stark State or a transcript fee at Mount Union and be eligible to participate in the Stark State graduation ceremony. The reverse transfer agreement joins existing pathways between Mount Union and Stark State in 11 different disciplines. Learn more about this agreement by visiting mountunion.edu/pathways-and-articulations.

Colleges rewarded for supporting foster care-connected students

Malone University and the University of Mount Union recently earned the Ohio Reach Postsecondary Designation for their efforts to support foster care-connected students.

The Ohio Reach Postsecondary Designation is awarded to campuses meeting criteria that show their support of students with experience in foster care or kinship. Ohio Reach is a network of professionals, advocates, and students across Ohio determined to support former foster youth on their education journey. Ohio Reach, administered through the Ohio Children’s Alliance, provides resources to institutions of higher education, child welfare agencies, and foster care alumni enrolled in higher education to support their academic success, according to a news release.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Walsh University Chorale to perform at National Memorial Day events